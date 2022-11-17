Suven Life spurts on randomiation of patient in Phase-3 global trial for Alzheimer's

Suven Life Sciences surged 10.24% to Rs 67.30 after the pharma company announced the randomiation of first patient in the Phase-3 global clinical trial of Masupirdine for the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer's type.

Masupirdine, a serotonin-6 receptor antagonist is being developed for the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer's type.

The trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study planned across 50 sites in the North America and Europe. The study will enroll around 375 patients who will be randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive masupirdine for 12 weeks.

The primary outcome measure is cohen-mansfield agitation inventory (CMAI), change in the CMAI items score aligning to the International Psychogeriatric Association (IPA) agitation criteria domains from baseline to Week 12, stated the company.

Key secondary outcome measure is modified Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study, Clinical Global Impression of Change (mADCS-CGI-C) scale as related to the agitation. Topline data from the trial is expected to be available by early 2025.

Suven Life Science is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in class or best in class CNS therapies using GPCR targets.

On a consolidated basis, Suven Life Sciences reported net loss of Rs 23.18 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 28.30 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales zoomed 272% YoY to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

