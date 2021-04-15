Indian Overseas Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and Ramco Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2021.
Shankara Building Products Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and Ramco Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2021.
Indian Overseas Bank lost 6.93% to Rs 16.8 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd tumbled 6.47% to Rs 380. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23489 shares in the past one month.
Bank of Maharashtra crashed 6.30% to Rs 25.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.51 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd pared 6.24% to Rs 30.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ramco Systems Ltd dropped 5.57% to Rs 524.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11518 shares in the past one month.
