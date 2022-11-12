Tips Films standalone net profit declines 61.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 84.23% to Rs 15.13 crore

Net profit of Tips Films declined 61.70% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 84.23% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.1395.9576.3428.5511.4828.3511.3528.128.0521.02

