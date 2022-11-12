JUST IN
Tips Films standalone net profit declines 61.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 84.23% to Rs 15.13 crore

Net profit of Tips Films declined 61.70% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 84.23% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.1395.95 -84 OPM %76.3428.55 -PBDT11.4828.35 -60 PBT11.3528.12 -60 NP8.0521.02 -62

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

