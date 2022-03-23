Titagarh Wagons update on changes in top management of its Italian subsidiary

-
-
Titagarh Firema S.p.
A., Italy (TFA) the Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons (TWL) in its board meeting held on 17 March 2022 has approved many changes to the board and the top management of the company which are going to help the company achieve better growth and synergy with the parent company.
As a part of the rejig, Luigi Traettino has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TFA in place of Umesh Chowdhary who stepped down from the chairmanship of the Board of TFA.
Umesh Chowdhary, who is the Group CEO of the Titagarh Group, has been appointed as the CEO of TFA in place of the interim CEO Enrico Grigliatti and will continue as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Further, in order to drive efficiency and cost effectiveness by way of greater synergy with the Indian operations, the Board appointed Dilip Jadeja as a Director of TFA in place of Saket Kandoi. Jadeja is the Chief Operating Officer of the Transit and Propulsion business of Titagarh Wagons.
