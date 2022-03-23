Oberoi Realty subscribes to rights issue of JV Homexchange

-
ALSO READ
Shriram City Union Finance subscribes to rights issue of Shriram Housing Finance
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of Veeral Organics
Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 3.41%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.22%
Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 2.66%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.73%
Oberoi Realty Ltd Surges 3.95%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.96%
-
Now holds 47.5% stake in HomexchangeHomexchange (HX) is a joint venture of Oberoi Realty (ORL).
HX was jointly incorporated by ORL and others with an authorised & paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 100.00 Lakh, with ORL subscribing to an amount of Rs. 50 lakh of equity shares for a 50% stake
HX has made a rights issue of its equity shares for an amount of Rs. 19 crore. With the objective of re-calibrating promoter inter-se shareholding in HX, ORL has subscribed to Rs. 9 crore of equity shares of HX at par value. Accordingly, ORL's shareholding in HX post right issue stands at 47.5%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU