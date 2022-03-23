IDFC First Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings

IDFC First Bank announced that India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has enhanced the rated amount of Basel III - Tier 2 Debt Instruments (Bonds) of IDFC FIRST Bank from Rs. 2,000 crore to Rs. 5,000 crore.

Ind-Ra has assigned 'IND AA+/Negative' rating/outlook to the additional Tier 2 Bonds (Rs. 3,000 crore) while re-affirming the rating/outlook of Rs. 2,000 crore Basel III - Tier 2 Bonds.

Further, Ind-Ra has also re-affirmed the rating/outlook of other debt instruments (Infra Bonds and NCDs) at 'IND AA+/Negative'.

