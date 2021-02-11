Titan Company, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India in spotlight

Titan Company reported 10.76% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 525 crore on 16.93% rise in total income to Rs 7,659 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Aurobindo Pharma reported 317.67% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,946.46 crore on 57.14% rise in total income to Rs 9,312.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Bata India reported 77.66% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.42 crore on 25.83% fall in total income to Rs 628.84 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Indraprastha Gas reported 28.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 381.83 crore on 12.25% fall in total income to Rs 1,519.03 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Rising Sun Holdings, a company controlled by Adar Poonawalla and Magma Fincorp announced a transaction for preferential issue of equity shares of Magma Fincorp which will result in a controlling stake being taken by Rising Sun Holdings and an open offer as per Public Announcement made under SAST guidelines. The preferential allotment is for an aggregate value of Rs 3456 crore.

