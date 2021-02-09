BPCL, NMDC, Sun TV Network in focus

BPCL reported 11.89% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,565.23 crore on 12.05% fall in total income to Rs 66,809.47 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

NMDC reported 54.75% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,157.81 crore on 42.22% rise in total income to Rs 4,460.97 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), Future Retail will be in action. The Delhi High Court has stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing Status Quo of Future Retail (FRL) -RIL deal. As per the order issued by the court, Amazon had no reason to seek a status quo order, when it wasn't interested in the deal. The Court also observed that statutory authorities cannot be restrained in private litigation from acting in accordance with law.

Sun TV Network reported 15.88% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 445.54 crore on 15.77% rise in total income to Rs 1,059.39 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported 18.33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore on 0.79% fall in total income to Rs 2,003 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Redington India reported 21.42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.30 crore on 14.92% rise in total income to Rs 17,003.18 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)