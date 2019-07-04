Titan Company corrects after brokerage downgrade

JUST IN
Titan Company was down 2.73% to Rs 1291.70 at 11:51 IST on the BSE after a foreign brokerage reportedly downgraded the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight', citing valuation concerns.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 73.65 points, or 0.18% to 39,912.90.

On the BSE, 60,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1324.90 and a low of Rs 1288.60 so far during the day.

It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,340.75 on 1 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 731.70 on 9 October 2018. The stock surged 49.64% in the past one year to Rs 1,327.90 yesterday, 3 July 2019.

According to reports, the brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,300 for Titan Company.

On a consolidated basis, Titan Company's net profit rose 10.8% to Rs 353.59 crore on a 18.8% rise in the net sales to Rs 4823.49 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Titan Company is makes watches, jewellery, eyewear and perfumes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 11:52 IST

