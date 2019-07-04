Vivimed Labs Ltd Spurts 3.01%

Vivimed Labs Ltd has lost 18.38% over last one month compared to 2.23% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Vivimed Labs Ltd gained 3.01% today to trade at Rs 17.1. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.46% to quote at 12996.21. The index is down 2.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Granules India Ltd increased 2.11% and Wockhardt Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 9.28 % over last one year compared to the 11.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vivimed Labs Ltd has lost 18.38% over last one month compared to 2.23% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 201 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59595 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 75.8 on 27 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 13.95 on 27 Jun 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)