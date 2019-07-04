Titan Company Ltd Falls 1.01%

Titan Company Ltd has added 4.96% over last one month compared to 3.27% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd lost 1.01% today to trade at Rs 1314.55. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.43% to quote at 25946.7. The index is up 3.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd decreased 0.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 28.5 % over last one year compared to the 11.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 4.96% over last one month compared to 3.27% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14612 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68595 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1340.75 on 01 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 731.7 on 09 Oct 2018.

