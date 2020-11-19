Titan witnesses decent recovery in jewellery sales during festive season

Titan Company issued a business update that said the company witnessed a mid-teens growth (around 15%) for the 30 day festive season starting from Dussehra till Diwali over the corresponding period last year, with a decent recovery in studded Jewellery sales.

The Watches and Wearables business also did quite well in the festive season with recovery close to last year levels. Eyewear business has also witnessed good traction.

