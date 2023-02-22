TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.12% to Rs 38.37 croreNet loss of TMF Holdings reported to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 38.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.3739.20 -2 OPM %96.9596.68 -PBDT-10.348.68 PL PBT-10.448.55 PL NP-10.448.55 PL
