Torrent Pharma issues commercial papers worth Rs 100 cr

The drug maker has issued commercial papers (CPs) for an amount of Rs 100 crore on 15 December 2020.
The unsecured CPs will mature on 11 June 2021 (i.e. 178 days) and hold an interest rate of 4% p.a.
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals were down 0.46% to Rs 2,776.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals' consolidated net profit jumped 27% to Rs 310 crore on a 0.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,985 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is amongst the top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Central Nervous System (CNS), Gastro intestinal (GI), and Vitamins Minerals Nutritionals (VMN).
