Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 32.52% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 1976.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 32.52% to Rs 216.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 1976.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1834.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1976.001834.00 8 OPM %27.3826.01 -PBDT439.00382.00 15 PBT279.00232.00 20 NP216.00163.00 33
