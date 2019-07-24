M M Rubber Co standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
M M Rubber Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter
M M Forgings standalone net profit rises 58.25% in the December 2018 quarter
M&M Feb sales up 10 pc at 56,005 units
Draft Rubber Policy: Budgetary support for promotion of export, research, reducing imports
-
Sales rise 14.63% to Rs 8.15 croreNet profit of M M Rubber Co declined 35.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales8.157.11 15 OPM %8.4712.52 -PBDT0.550.76 -28 PBT0.460.71 -35 NP0.460.71 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU