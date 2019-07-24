M M Rubber Co standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.63% to Rs 8.15 crore

Net profit of M M Rubber Co declined 35.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales8.157.11 15 OPM %8.4712.52 -PBDT0.550.76 -28 PBT0.460.71 -35 NP0.460.71 -35

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

