Total Of 158 Lakh MT Steel To Be Consumed In Construction Of Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY(U)

About 158 lakh Metric Tonne steel and 692 lakh Metric Tonne cement is likely to be consumed in construction of all the houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) as per estimates, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister of India and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in India. Addressing a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Steel Usage in Housing & Construction and Aviation Sector, the Minister said that nearly 84 lakh MT steel and 370 lakh MT cement would have already been consumed in houses grounded/completed so far.

Informing that under PMAY(U), so far, 1.07 cr houses (against demand of 1.12 cr houses) across 4,550 urban cities and 67 lakh houses have been grounded and 35 lakh have been delivered so far, Hardeep Singh Puri added that an estimated 3.65 crore jobs would be generated in construction of all sanctioned houses of which about 1.65 crore jobs would have already been generated in construction of houses grounded so far. The minister added that in 2019, a vision for India becoming a $ 5 trillion economies by 2024 was laid out by Prime Minister.

