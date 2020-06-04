JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1847.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.23% to Rs 71.28 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels declined 56.11% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 71.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 91.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 291.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 346.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales71.2892.85 -23 291.14346.79 -16 OPM %13.9519.44 -13.1914.84 - PBDT6.1815.60 -60 22.0832.24 -32 PBT-0.697.23 PL -5.623.86 PL NP1.152.62 -56 -8.2691.59 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU