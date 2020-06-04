JUST IN
Business Standard

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 144.40 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 22.51% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 144.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 141.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.68% to Rs 30.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 685.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 577.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales144.40141.94 2 685.87577.65 19 OPM %9.165.73 -10.499.08 - PBDT11.777.25 62 62.6949.28 27 PBT5.265.20 1 40.2240.97 -2 NP4.683.82 23 30.6627.21 13

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 12:53 IST

