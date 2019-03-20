Toyota and Maruti Suzuki announce new areas of collaboration

Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Motor Corporation (Suzuki) today announced their agreement to begin considering concrete collaboration in new fields.

and have been considering the concrete details of such collaboration since having concluded a memorandum of understanding toward business partnership on 06 February 2017.

and Suzuki, in addition to bringing together Toyota's strength in and Suzuki's strength in technologies for compact vehicles, intend to grow in new fields, such as joint collaboration in production and in the widespread popularization of electrified vehicles.

New collaborative business

Toyota's strengths: Provision of electrified technology and electrified vehicles 1. Supply THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to 2. Widely spread hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies in through local procurement of HEV systems, engines, and batteries. 3. OEM supply of two new electrified vehicles built on Toyota platforms (RAV4, Corolla Wagon) to Suzuki in

Suzuki's strengths: Provision of compact vehicles and powertrains 4. OEM supply of two compact vehicles built on Suzuki platforms (Ciaz and Ertiga) to Toyota in 5.

Toyota to adopt newly developed Suzuki engines for compact vehicles. Such engines are to be supported by Denso and Toyota, and will be manufactured at Poland. 6. OEM supply of Suzuki's India-produced vehicles (Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga) to Toyota, targeting the African market.

Collaboration in the fields of technological development and production, leveraging the strengths of both 7. Drawing upon Suzuki's expertise in developing vehicles in India, joint development of a Toyota C-segment MPV and OEM supply to Suzuki. 8. Production of the Suzuki-developed compact SUV Vitara Brezza at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKM) from 2022.

