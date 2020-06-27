TPL Plastech consolidated net profit declines 54.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.34% to Rs 50.45 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech declined 54.49% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.34% to Rs 50.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.95% to Rs 10.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 216.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

