TPL Plastech consolidated net profit declines 54.49% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.34% to Rs 50.45 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech declined 54.49% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.34% to Rs 50.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.95% to Rs 10.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 216.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales50.4565.81 -23 216.25226.16 -4 OPM %9.9512.82 -11.2611.45 - PBDT3.646.83 -47 18.5519.66 -6 PBT2.715.87 -54 14.8815.77 -6 NP2.084.57 -54 10.7511.43 -6
