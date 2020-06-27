Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.55% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.63% in the December 2019 quarter
Aanchal Ispat Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Women score higher than men at workplace in India: Report
Delhi Police busted a fake manufacturing unit, case registered
-
Sales decline 13.97% to Rs 167.80 croreNet profit of Excel Industries declined 58.55% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.97% to Rs 167.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.39% to Rs 96.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.85% to Rs 702.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 824.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales167.80195.04 -14 702.48824.96 -15 OPM %12.7926.20 -18.4230.17 - PBDT22.1552.28 -58 137.69252.33 -45 PBT15.1347.59 -68 114.91234.21 -51 NP12.5430.25 -59 96.07153.45 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU