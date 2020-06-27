Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.97% to Rs 167.80 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 58.55% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.97% to Rs 167.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.39% to Rs 96.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.85% to Rs 702.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 824.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

167.80195.04702.48824.9612.7926.2018.4230.1722.1552.28137.69252.3315.1347.59114.91234.2112.5430.2596.07153.45

