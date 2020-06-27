JUST IN
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 320.94% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 417.49 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 320.94% to Rs 44.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 417.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.52% to Rs 92.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 1758.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2186.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales417.49509.96 -18 1758.122186.00 -20 OPM %12.146.53 -9.7110.88 - PBDT42.4025.38 67 140.59210.21 -33 PBT28.3415.16 87 94.38172.34 -45 NP44.0310.46 321 92.05110.27 -17

