Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 320.94% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 417.49 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 320.94% to Rs 44.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 417.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.52% to Rs 92.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 1758.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2186.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

