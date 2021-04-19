Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 April 2021.

Maximus International Ltd tumbled 11.35% to Rs 76.9 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30498 shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 121.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10756 shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 777 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd plummeted 9.96% to Rs 85.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 804 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd fell 9.86% to Rs 13.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 593 shares in the past one month.

