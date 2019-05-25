TPL Plastech standalone net profit rises 5.39% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 63.00 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 5.39% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 63.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 219.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.0056.38 12 219.01192.00 14 OPM %13.1113.02 -11.5512.67 - PBDT6.736.14 10 19.4719.90 -2 PBT5.805.28 10 15.7216.72 -6 NP4.504.27 5 11.3812.43 -8
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
