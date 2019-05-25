SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 14.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.93% to Rs 38.82 crore

Net profit of declined 14.31% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 38.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 404.08% to Rs 27.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 156.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 172.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

