SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 14.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.93% to Rs 38.82 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 14.31% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 38.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 404.08% to Rs 27.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 156.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 172.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.8231.58 23 156.75172.75 -9 OPM %13.5017.70 -18.464.10 - PBDT5.806.74 -14 31.019.29 234 PBT4.855.66 -14 27.175.39 404 NP4.855.66 -14 27.175.39 404

