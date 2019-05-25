SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 14.31% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of SPL Industries approves change in registered office
SPL: Pujara to play for Zalawad Royals
Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.93% to Rs 38.82 croreNet profit of SPL Industries declined 14.31% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 38.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 404.08% to Rs 27.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 156.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 172.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38.8231.58 23 156.75172.75 -9 OPM %13.5017.70 -18.464.10 - PBDT5.806.74 -14 31.019.29 234 PBT4.855.66 -14 27.175.39 404 NP4.855.66 -14 27.175.39 404
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU