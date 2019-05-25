Perfect-Octave Media Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft unveils software for secure, verifiable voting
Cabinet approves National Policy on Software Products 2019
Man who climbed Eiffel Tower threatens to commit suicide
BCPL International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 44.67% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Perfect-Octave Media Projects reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU