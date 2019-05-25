JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 19.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 93.77 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 19.41% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 93.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.45% to Rs 16.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 357.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales93.7788.81 6 357.09334.15 7 OPM %8.106.63 -6.397.27 - PBDT8.687.29 19 26.7331.41 -15 PBT7.876.55 20 23.6128.33 -17 NP5.294.43 19 16.5419.11 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements