Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 19.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 93.77 crore

Net profit of Pigments rose 19.41% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 93.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.45% to Rs 16.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 357.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 334.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

93.7788.81357.09334.158.106.636.397.278.687.2926.7331.417.876.5523.6128.335.294.4316.5419.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)