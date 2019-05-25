JUST IN
Vikas Wsp standalone net profit rises 107.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 219.58 crore

Net profit of Vikas Wsp rose 107.10% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 219.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.02% to Rs 46.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 799.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 696.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales219.58214.93 2 799.98696.28 15 OPM %9.7313.36 -8.9814.65 - PBDT21.3018.71 14 80.9160.45 34 PBT12.8410.14 27 46.3725.74 80 NP17.798.59 107 46.9228.96 62

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:55 IST

