Vikas Wsp standalone net profit rises 107.10% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Vikas Wsp standalone net profit rises 20.58% in the December 2018 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 219.58 croreNet profit of Vikas Wsp rose 107.10% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 219.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.02% to Rs 46.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 799.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 696.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales219.58214.93 2 799.98696.28 15 OPM %9.7313.36 -8.9814.65 - PBDT21.3018.71 14 80.9160.45 34 PBT12.8410.14 27 46.3725.74 80 NP17.798.59 107 46.9228.96 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU