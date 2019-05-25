Vikas Wsp standalone net profit rises 107.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 219.58 crore

Net profit of rose 107.10% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 219.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 214.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.02% to Rs 46.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 799.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 696.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

219.58214.93799.98696.289.7313.368.9814.6521.3018.7180.9160.4512.8410.1446.3725.7417.798.5946.9228.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)