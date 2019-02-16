Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shalimar Paints Q2 net loss at Rs 10 cr
Board of Shalimar Paints approves details for proposed rights issue
Man shot dead by three unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh
Shalimar Paints reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.46 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shalimar Paints reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.06 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Shalimar Productions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.55 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU