Excel Industries standalone net profit declines 11.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 190.74 crore

Net profit of declined 11.81% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 190.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.62% to Rs 152.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.54% to Rs 806.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 581.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

190.74183.00806.00581.7926.7330.2230.8121.1151.9754.52250.48120.7147.3750.50232.68105.7730.0834.11152.0672.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)