Excel Industries standalone net profit declines 11.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 190.74 croreNet profit of Excel Industries declined 11.81% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 190.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 109.62% to Rs 152.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.54% to Rs 806.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 581.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales190.74183.00 4 806.00581.79 39 OPM %26.7330.22 -30.8121.11 - PBDT51.9754.52 -5 250.48120.71 108 PBT47.3750.50 -6 232.68105.77 120 NP30.0834.11 -12 152.0672.54 110
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
