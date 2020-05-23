Trent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 842.93 crore

Net profit of Trent reported to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 842.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 694.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.63% to Rs 122.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.53% to Rs 3485.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2630.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

