Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.51% to Rs 79.46 croreNet loss of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri reported to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.51% to Rs 79.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 429.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales79.46429.72 -82 OPM %-12.166.15 -PBDT-20.2213.40 PL PBT-27.255.27 PL NP-20.663.50 PL
