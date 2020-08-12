JUST IN
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.18% to Rs 294.86 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 90.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.18% to Rs 294.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 616.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales294.86616.58 -52 OPM %-0.8110.77 -PBDT-56.2712.52 PL PBT-90.80-25.22 -260 NP-90.80-25.26 -259

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 16:28 IST

