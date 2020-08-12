Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.18% to Rs 294.86 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 90.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.18% to Rs 294.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 616.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.294.86616.58-0.8110.77-56.2712.52-90.80-25.22-90.80-25.26

