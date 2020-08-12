Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sugar stocks extend rally for 2nd day
-
Sales decline 52.18% to Rs 294.86 croreNet Loss of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 90.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.18% to Rs 294.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 616.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales294.86616.58 -52 OPM %-0.8110.77 -PBDT-56.2712.52 PL PBT-90.80-25.22 -260 NP-90.80-25.26 -259
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU