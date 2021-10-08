Trident hits the roof after launching Direct-To-Consumer website

Trident was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 34 after the company launched its direct-to-consumer website, myTrident.com on Thursday.

Trident in an exchange filing said that a Direct-to-Consumer website was launched on 7 October on the occasion of the first Navratri. MyTrident.com features products from the house of Trident group ranging from towels, bedsheets, paper, notebooks, bathrobes, rugs, cushions and more.

Customers can avail of up to 55% discount on myTrident.com and make the most of Trident's famous gifting range for the festive season. Trident said it further plans to announce more exciting discount offers during Diwali.

Rajinder Gupta, group chairman of the company said, It's a new era for Trident and a moment of great pride that we are now taking a major leap towards reaching the consumers directly. Trident has been world renowned for its high-quality products which until now were enjoyed by our global customer base and domestic retail customers. With myTrident.com, anyone from any part of India can now purchase these products at the best of prices. We look forward to a great response and reaching out to more and more consumers with myTrident.com. This is just the beginning for us and our next step is making MyTrident.com live for customers across USA within next three months.

Punjab-based Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a sharply higher net profit of Rs 206.81 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 10.11 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 109% to Rs 1,482.38 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

