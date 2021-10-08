NCL Industries rises after robust Q2 business update

NCL Industries gained 1.11% to Rs 244.95 after the company said its cement production increased 10% to 6,77,383 metric tonnes (MT) in Q2 FY22 from 6,14,975 in Q2 FY21.

The cement dispatches improved by 10% to 6,78,216 MT in Q2 FY22 from 6,16,787 in Q2 FY21. Cement boards production soared 108% to 19,156 MT while cement boards dispatches grew by 37% to 18,769 MT in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21

Doors production & sales during Q2 FY22 stood at 3,606 units, registering a 157% year on year growth. Energy (hydro power) rose by 35% to 15.76 MU in Q2 FY22 from 11.67 MU in Q2 FY21.

NCL Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement and ceramics. The company's consolidated net profit rose by 4.8% to Rs 33.47 crore on a 54.5% rise in net sales to Rs 403 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)