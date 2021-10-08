Volumes soar at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 81813 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 15.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5178 shares

Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 October 2021.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 81813 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 15.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5178 shares. The stock lost 0.03% to Rs.2,199.75. Volumes stood at 1634 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 22083 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5458 shares. The stock increased 0.41% to Rs.3,923.00. Volumes stood at 22464 shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79249 shares. The stock increased 1.31% to Rs.96.50. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd registered volume of 39093 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12859 shares. The stock rose 3.40% to Rs.5,633.00. Volumes stood at 10262 shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd notched up volume of 49426 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18133 shares. The stock rose 3.37% to Rs.802.30. Volumes stood at 27121 shares in the last session.

