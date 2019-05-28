Trimurthi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 244.08% to Rs 10.46 croreNet Loss of Trimurthi reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 244.08% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 10.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.463.04 244 10.4610.50 0 OPM %-1.53-8.55 --1.53-0.10 - PBDT0.09-0.12 LP 0.090.04 125 PBT-0.12-0.17 29 -0.12-0.20 40 NP-0.24-0.24 0 -0.24-0.39 38
