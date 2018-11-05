JUST IN
Triochem Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 91.35% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net Loss of Triochem Products reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 91.35% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.303.47 -91 OPM %-16.670.29 -PBDT-0.17-0.07 -143 PBT-0.22-0.13 -69 NP-0.15-0.09 -67

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018.

