IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 0.48 croreNet loss of IGC Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.480.47 2 OPM %-8.3319.15 -PBDT-0.040.09 PL PBT-0.100.08 PL NP-0.100.08 PL
