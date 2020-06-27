Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 6.64 croreNet loss of Mac Charles (India) reported to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 30.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.646.99 -5 30.4830.85 -1 OPM %-18.37-154.94 --4.5614.85 - PBDT-2.40-8.61 72 -15.1911.32 PL PBT-3.32-9.51 65 -18.997.51 PL NP-4.2311.88 PL -17.2128.12 PL
