The Hi-Tech Gears reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.39% to Rs 156.77 crore

Net loss of The Hi-Tech Gears reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.39% to Rs 156.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 235.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.73% to Rs 8.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.67% to Rs 705.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 889.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales156.77235.34 -33 705.73889.65 -21 OPM %10.2514.57 -11.8612.73 - PBDT10.2928.79 -64 62.02100.72 -38 PBT-0.5617.68 PL 18.9858.53 -68 NP-5.1710.25 PL 8.2835.58 -77

