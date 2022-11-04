JUST IN
TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 19.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 842.35 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 19.01% to Rs 83.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 842.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 858.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales842.35858.55 -2 OPM %14.0516.70 -PBDT126.11149.67 -16 PBT113.73138.75 -18 NP83.85103.53 -19

