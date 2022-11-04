TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 19.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 842.35 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 19.01% to Rs 83.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 842.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 858.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.842.35858.5514.0516.70126.11149.67113.73138.7583.85103.53

