Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 144.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 985.71% in the June 2022 quarter
Deepak Fertilisers hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 144% YoY
Suzlon Energy wins order for 144.9 MW wind power project
Biocon Q1 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 144 cr
Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 66.96% to Rs 314.88 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 144.26% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.96% to Rs 314.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales314.88188.60 67 OPM %13.319.58 -PBDT42.5218.67 128 PBT34.5113.92 148 NP25.9410.62 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU