Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 144.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 144.26% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.96% to Rs 314.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.314.88188.6013.319.5842.5218.6734.5113.9225.9410.62

