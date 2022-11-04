JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Abirami Financial Services (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 144.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 66.96% to Rs 314.88 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 144.26% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.96% to Rs 314.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales314.88188.60 67 OPM %13.319.58 -PBDT42.5218.67 128 PBT34.5113.92 148 NP25.9410.62 144

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 14:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU