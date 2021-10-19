TTK Prestige spurts as board to mull stock split on 27 Oct

TTK Prestige surged 14.03% to Rs 10,059.15 after the company said its board will consider stock split on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.On 27 October 2021, the board will also consider un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021.
TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand. The company is best known for its pressure cookers.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.59 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 77% YoY to Rs 401.07 crore during the quarter.
TTK Prestige hit a record high of Rs 10,407.85 in initial deals today. It has risen 87.65% from its 52-week low of Rs 5,360.60 hit on 21 October 2020.
It has fallen 4.17% in the past one month compared with Sensex's 4.66% rise in the same period.
