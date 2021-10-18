CG Power & Industrial Solutions hits the roof on signing an agreement with Evie Real Estate

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power hits the roof after board OKs stock-split, bonus issue
Angel Broking hits the roof after board OKs setting up AMC
Borosil hits the roof after DGTR initiates sunset review investigation for imports of 'Opal Glassware'
K P I Global spurts after signing long term agreement with GHCL
Newgen Software bags Indian patent for "Online Collaborative Signing of Documents"
-
CG Power & Industrial Solutions was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 124.45 after the company entered into a settlement and signed a binding term sheet with Evie Real Estate for the sale of the company's property at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai.
In an exchange filing, the sale consideration was of Rs 382 crore, as per the term sheet, in addition to the repayment of Rs 20 crore of deposit. CG Power & Industrial Solutions had entered into an agreement for sales with Evie Real Estate on 28 October 2015. The sale of the property was to be completed by 27 December 2019. However, the sale transaction could not be completed before the 'closing date' under the agreement, due to various developments that took place in the company, giving rise to claims and counter claims between the parties.
However, the company, under the new management, has since discussed with Evie Real Estate for completion of the transaction and reached settlement and has signed a binding term sheet on 16 October 2021.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions' consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) stood at Rs 48 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over a net loss of Rs 262.88 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Net sales surged 189.5% to Rs 1,050.04 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 362.73 crore in Q1 FY21.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. Its offerings include electrical products, systems and services for utilities, power generation and industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU