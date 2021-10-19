IEX board to mull bonus issue on Oct. 21

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said that its board will meet on Thursday, 21 October 2021, to consider a proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 October 2021.

According the BSE shareholding pattern, the Dalmia Bharat Group cumulatively held 14.81% stake in IEX as on 30 September 2021. Of this, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) held 4.14% stake, Dalmia Power held 3.71% stake and DPVL VENTURES LLP held 6.96% stake in IEX.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

On a consolidated basis, IEX reported 47.5% jump in net profit to Rs 62.10 crore on 34.1% rise in net sales to Rs 91.03 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 0.50% to end at Rs 796.80 on BSE on Monday.

