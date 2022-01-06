Tube Investments of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2022.

Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 4.86% to Rs 1806.95 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8044 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd tumbled 4.62% to Rs 778.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7054 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd crashed 4.36% to Rs 377.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5908 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd dropped 4.35% to Rs 497.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd fell 4.08% to Rs 279.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37775 shares in the past one month.

