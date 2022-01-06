Real Estate shares tank

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 74.85 points or 1.91% at 3835.09 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.8%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.83%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.59%),DLF Ltd (down 1.98%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.65%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.45%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.19%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.03%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.08%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 647.03 or 1.07% at 59576.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 185.25 points or 1.03% at 17740.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.09 points or 0.02% at 29896.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.97 points or 0.26% at 8899.62.

On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1517 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

