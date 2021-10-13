Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2021.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd lost 5.20% to Rs 69.25 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd tumbled 4.84% to Rs 44.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 4.59% to Rs 48.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd corrected 3.85% to Rs 1128. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70930 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd slipped 3.70% to Rs 65.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34393 shares in the past one month.

